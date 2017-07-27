Guns and Ammo Seized in Stalking Case

by Rashad Snell

A deputy seized guns and ammunition from an Alabama man arrested on outstanding charges after his ex-girlfriend reported stalking.

The Montgomery Advertiser reports Michael Leslie Bice, 62, was arrested Sunday on outstanding domestic violence charges out of Autauga County. He was released after posting $1,000 bail.

Autauga County Sheriff Joe Sedinger says the domestic violence charge listed Bice’s 48-year-old ex-girlfriend as the victim. She told deputies that Bice had been on her property for several days and followed her to her residence.

Sedinger says the responding deputy confiscated three guns and dozens of rounds of ammunition from Bice’s vehicle because of the nature of the call.

Sedinger says the investigation into the stalking charge continues, and Bice hasn’t been arrested on those charges.

It’s unclear if Bice has a lawyer.

Information from: Montgomery Advertiser

