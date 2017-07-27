Hot and Humid to End the Work Week

by Ryan Stinnett

HOT AND HUMID THURSDAY: Highs today will be in the lower to mid 90s with a few pop up storms by afternoon, but the most of us will stay dry. We are likely to see another heat advisory issued for portions of these state as heat index values could approach the advisory criteria in Alabama, 105°.

FRIDAY FRONT: A rare summer front will continue its push to the south during the day, and we are going to have some strong storms late Friday and some of these will need to be monitored as they could reach severe limits. The SPC has much of North and East Alabama in a risk of severe storms. Anytime you have a strong surface boundary around here in late July storms associated with it can certainly pack a punch and that will be the case Friday The main risk with the more intense storms Friday afternoon and Friday night will come from wet microbursts, or localized areas of damaging straight line winds than can knock down trees and power lines.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: The front will continue moving south Saturday providing just enough uplift for a continued chance of scattered showers and storms, but the greatest coverage will across Central and southern portions of Alabama. Highs on Saturday will be in the upper 80s to 90°. For Sunday, drier air will drop into the state, and we are going to get a temporary break from the humidity as dew points drop. We start the day off in those soothing 60s, and Sunday should feature a mainly sunny day, with highs in the upper 80s to lower 90s and very tolerable humidity levels..

NEXT WEEK: This new air mass will hold in place for the final day of July, but as we start the month of August Tuesday, moisture levels begin to increase, meaning widely scattered afternoon storms will return to Alabama. The rest of the week, looks rather typical for early August with the daily threat of scattered, mostly afternoon and evening showers and storms. Temperatures next week should be a seasonal averages, with highs in the lower 90s each day.

Have a superb day!

Ryan