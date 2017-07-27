MPS Urge Parents to Register Students Before Start of School

by Rashad Snell

Montgomery Public Schools would like to encourage any parent who has a child who is going to be attending a MPS school to register that child as soon as possible. Parents can go to their child’s school, or complete the process online.

School begins in just two weeks and knowing how many students to expect is critical to ensuring schools are prepared.

To register online, parents can go to www.EngageEducateInspire.org and choose For Parents. Then click on How to Enroll. The information there outlines the documents needed to register a child for school. The last item on that page is a link to the online process.

MPS uses registration numbers to assign teachers, get the right number of books to each school, and even ensure there are enough desks and chairs.