Biscuits Take Third Straight Game from Smokies

by Rashad Snell

Logan Darnell (3-1) went seven strong innings, and the Biscuits (57-46) rode a five-run first to a 6-3 victory over the Tennessee Smokies (53-49), taking a third-straight game from their North Division rivals on Thursday night at Smokies Stadium. Montgomery is now 11 games above .500 for the first time all season, and currently lead the Jackson Generals by three games in the Wild Card standings. Logan Darnell (3-1) went seven strong innings, and the Biscuits (57-46) rode a five-run first to a 6-3 victory over the Tennessee Smokies (53-49), taking a third-straight game from their North Division rivals on Thursday night at Smokies Stadium. Montgomery is now 11 games above .500 for the first time all season, and currently lead the Jackson Generals by three games in the Wild Card standings.

After Jake Cronenworth grounded out to second to begin the game against Tennessee starter Trevor Clifton (5-6), the Biscuits erupted for five runs thanks to six hits and a couple of errors, beginning with Joe McCarthy’s RBI-single that knocked in Nathan Lukes to put Montgomery ahead, 1-0.

A few batters later, Justin O’Conner would bloop one down the right field line to score McCarthy and Dalton Kelly to extend that lead to three. Then after Michael Russell singled, Andrew Velazquez would rip one into left-center field for a two-run double to make it 5-0. Velazquez has now knocked in 13 runs in 15 games against the Smokies this season.

That was all Darnell would need as the left-hander went seven innings, and allowed just three runs (two earned) on five hits, walking one, and striking out eight for his third win in five starts with the Biscuits since signing with the Rays from the Independent League Somerset Patriots on July 6.

Cronenworth would add an RBI-double in the fourth, and Mike Franco made his first appearance for the Biscuits since June 16 -this time as a reliever-hurling a scoreless eighth, before closer Kyle Winkler pitched a scoreless ninth to remain a perfect 13-for-13 in save opportunities this season.