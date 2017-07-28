Gov. Ivey Speaks At Change of Command Ceremony For Alabama’s First Female Adjutant General

by Jalea Brooks

For the first time, Alabama’s National Guard is now under command of a female adjutant general. Governor Kay Ivey announced her appointment of the new commander earlier this month but the official change of command happened Friday afternoon.

Major General Sheryl Gordon will be taking over for the retiring Major General Perry Smith, who has been adjutant general since January 2011. Gov. Ivey thanked Smith for his 44 years of service saying “we commend your efforts to make our Alabama national guard to be the very best that it can be”.

Smith passes the torch after 6 years as adjutant general. and asked those in attendance to “give the same support to General Gordon as you have given me”.

Gordon says she will lead the organization with integrity and that there will be true equal opportunity in the ranks under her command, saying “in fact, if it weren’t for equal opportunity I wouldn’t be standing here today as your first female adjutant general”.

Gordon calls her new appointment humbling and says she’s ready to serve the state and her fellow soldiers. She will officially take command August 1st.