Less Humid Weekend

by Shane Butler

A frontal boundary will work it’s way through the region early in the weekend. Showers and t-storms develop ahead and along the boundary. Some storms will be capable of heavy rain, lightning, and gusty winds. The threat will be mainly Friday night into early Saturday morning. Once the front is south of us, we get a brief round of dry and milder conditions for a few days. Sunday and Monday morning should feel fairly comfortable. The rest of next week looks typical for early August.