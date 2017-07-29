Showers Move Out; Drier Air Moves In

by Ben Lang

A narrow band of showers is continuing to track southward ahead of the main cool front this afternoon. These showers will continue on their path and exit south Alabama later on this evening, with drier air filtering in from the north behind the front. It will take a little time for the drier and slightly cooler air to move in. It will still be noticeably less muggy tonight, with lows in the upper 60s to lower 70s. Sunday looks to be a very nice late-July day. Highs will be in the low 90s under a mostly clear sky. The drier air becomes better established Sunday, and so we won’t see much of an afternoon heat index.

The coolest nights this week will be Sunday through Tuesday. Lows will drop into the mid to upper 60s, and with the dry air in place it will feel very refreshing. Plenty of sunshine early in the week as well, with highs still in the low 90s throughout the week. Humidity will increase a little towards about Wednesday, and we may see a few afternoon showers or storms Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. The best chance for rain arrives Friday and Saturday ahead of yet another frontal boundary. If that front moves through here Sunday/Monday, we will get yet another drop in humidity. Time will tell, but in the meantime be sure to take advantage of the nicer weather over the next few days!