Drier Air For A Couple Of Days!

by Ben Lang

If you were outside at all today, it was easy to notice the drier air in place. Thanks to that, heat indexes were negligible and actually close to the actual air temps for once! It will be comfortable tonight thanks to that dry air. Lows tonight will range from the mid to upper 60s. It will feel very pleasant and refreshing first thing Monday morning. Although highs will still reach the upper 80s to low 90s Monday afternoon, the heat index will again be low thanks to the low humidity. Monday night could be our coolest night will all locations falling to the middle 60s.

Weather looks good on Tuesday as well with plenty of sun and highs in the lower 90s. A few more clouds around on Wednesday, but still very manageable heat with highs in the low 90s. The chance for rain returns on Thursday, and the best chances for rain will be Friday and Saturday. Thunderstorms likely both days ahead of yet another summertime cool front. If that one makes it all the way through the area, expect another break from the usual summertime humidity. Time will tell, but in the meantime enjoy the fine weather ahead of us for the next couple days!