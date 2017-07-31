Dry For A Few More Days

by Shane Butler

Our dry and mild weather pattern has felt nice but you know it can’t stick around for long this time of the year. We get just a few more days of it and then the humidity increases leading to rain later in the week. Temps will start out fairly comfortable but warm into the lower 90s through mid week. Clouds and rain activity will help hold temps down later in the week. Another frontal boundary moves into the region heading into the weekend. This boundary will more than likely stall near the area over the weekend. This will help keep us with the threat of showers and t-storms going into next week.