MPS Failing School Transfer Numbers Released

by Andrew James

Earlier this month we reported on parents transferring their kids out of failing Montgomery schools through the Alabama Accountability Act. Now we’ve obtained the final numbers of just how many students are transferring.

Montgomery Public Schools officials tell Alabama News Network that 69 students are transferring to Park Crossing High School. That’s in comparison to just 37 students total transferring to 6 other impacted schools.

The Alabama Accountability Act allows parents to transfer their kids out of failing schools, and they get tax breaks to offset any costs associated with the transfer. MPS Senior Communication Officer Tom Salter says this year has been different.

“Usually it’s just a handful and this year there were a few more that have picked Park Crossing,” he explained.

The number of transfers is shocking news to many MPS parents.

“The schools are overcrowded, they don’t have room enough for the kids,” shared parent Pamelia King-Patrick.

Salter says there’s no reason to be alarmed and that many factors have opened up space at park crossing including Pike Road Schools opening up to 10th graders.

“We had some rooms that were used for other purposes that were converted back into regular classrooms so we don’t think it’s going to be any big deal in terms of accommodating those few new students,” he shared.

Final Number of students transferring to schools through the Alabama Accountability Act:

Pintlala Elementary– 3 students

Halcyon Elementary– 10 students

Morningview Elementary– 4 students

Fitzpatrick Elementary– 5 students

Park Crossing High School– 69 students

McKee Middle School- 7 students

Dunbar-Ramer School- 8 students