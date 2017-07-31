Prattville PD Search for Suspects in Forged Check Investigation

by Rashad Snell

The Prattville Police Department is requesting assistance in identifying two males wanted in an ongoing criminal investigation.

On May 17, two unknown males in an SUV picked up a homeless man at the Salvation Army in Montgomery located on Bell Street at approximately 7:00 a.m. The two suspects asked him if he wanted to work. All three got into a possible Dodge SUV and drove to a local restaurant and then to a thrift store in Prattville.

Upon leaving the thrift store they drove to a Walmart parking lot in Prattville where they instructed him (homeless person) to cross the street and cash a check at the Hancock Bank. The bank refused to cash the check due to it being forged.

The two suspects fled the area before police arrived. The homeless person has been identified.

If you can identify or know the current whereabouts of these subjects, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!