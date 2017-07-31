Tensions Between Trump and Sessions May Be Cooling Down

by Darryl Hood

President Donald Trump talks with Attorney General Jeff Sessions, gestures before speaking at the 36th Annual National Peace Officers' memorial service, Monday, May 15. 2017, on Capitol Hill in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Simmering tensions between President Donald Trump and his attorney general appear to be cooling down.

The White House says Trump has “100 percent” confidence in his Cabinet.

That would include Attorney General Jeff Sessions, whom Trump has publicly belittled in recent weeks. Trump has called Sessions “weak” and “beleaguered” and expressed disappointment in Sessions’ decision to step aside from the federal investigation into ties between Trump’s presidential campaign and Russian government officials.

Asked about reports that Trump was considering moving Sessions to the Department of Homeland Security, spokeswoman Sarah Huckabee Sanders said “there are no conversations about any Cabinet members moving in any capacity.” She added that Trump “has 100 percent confidence in all members of his Cabinet.”

