Troy University Professor Speaks on U.S – Russia Sanctions

by Danielle Wallace

Troy University Professor Dr. Michael Slobodchikoff, continues to watch the relations between the U.S and Russia closely, now that 755 U.S diplomats are to leave Russia later this year.

“Anytime you have diplomats serving overseas you have children, you have spouses, living in a foreign country. They’re having to uproot their lives and return back to the united states or return back to another assignment,” says Slobodchikoff.

While the number of diplomats is one of the largest, Slo-bod-chi-koff says it’s not uncommon. He says the relationship between the two countries is at it’s lowest since the cold war.

“We see a lot of argument over issues like Ukraine, over the U.S election, over Putin in general,” says Slobodchikoff.

But what’s next, now that a bill sits before Congress.

“The new sanctions will pass and Donald Trump will sign it and the new sanctions will be imposed on Russia. They’ll respond in kind, placing new sanctions on the U.S and we’ll continue to have a downward spiral,” says Slobodchikoff.

Those 755 diplomats are ordered to return to the U.S on September 1st.