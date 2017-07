Woman Wanted for Chemical Endangerment of a Child

by Darryl Hood

The Montgomery Police Department is seeking the public’s help to find Christian Elizabeth Livingston.

Livingston is wanted for Chemical Endangerment of a Child. No other details have been released.

Her last known address was in the 5500 block of E. Shades Valley Drive in Montgomery.

Anyone who knows where Livingston is asked to call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP.

Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward.