Carnival Cruise Line Extends Contract with City of Mobile

Carnival Cruise Line is extending its contract to base a cruise ship on the Alabama coast in Mobile.

Mayor Sandy Stimpson says the Miami-based company is extending its deal to sail from Mobile through December 2018. That means the city won’t endure a repeat of 2011, when the company ended service from Mobile.

Carnival currently offers four- and five-day cruises aboard the 855-foot Fantasy from the Alabama Cruise Terminal.

The company’s original 13-month contract to operate in Mobile would have ended in December.

