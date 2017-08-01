Construction of National Lynching Memorial Underway

by Jalea Brooks

It’s been almost a year since the Equal Justice Initiative announced plans to build the nations first lynching memorial. round has been broken and construction is finally underway, on the The Memorial to Peace and Justice in Montgomery.

What is now mounds of dirt and dust, will soon be the nation’s first national memorial to victims of lynching. Tim Whetstone lives less than a block away and calls the monument long overdue; but he’s glad that it will be on his side of town. “[When] you’ve got something of that caliber, coming into the neighborhood it can’t do anything but upgrade what’s going on here.” says Whetstone.

According to the Equal Justice Initiative, the massive monument will contain the names of over 4,000 lynching victims engraved on concrete columns representing each county in the United States where racial terror lynchings took place.

History is not the only thing that Montgomery Mayor Todd Strange says the monument will bring to Montgomery. He explains “We didn’t know what the response would be but we are in large measure getting a lot of interest in the hotel industry because of the 3 or or 5 hundred thousand people that over the next 2 years will be coming to view and interpret and experience”.

Both the memorial and museum are expected to open in 2018.