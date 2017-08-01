Grocery Delivery Services Expand to Montgomery

by Ellis Eskew

Grocery shopping just got a little easier in Montgomery.

Grocery delivery services are starting up at your local store, which means you could shop right from your couch.

Instacart and Shipt are two grocery delivery services you can access from your smart phone. Instacart is available in Montgomery at Publix, Costco, Petco and Whole Foods.

Locally, Shipt is available at Publix.

All you have to do is select your groceries and a personal shopper will shop for you and deliver them to your house.

“The customer picks a delivery window of one hour so example, 5 to 6 pm or 3 to 4pm. You can also get it an hour or two hour delivery. It can be any item on your list. From baby food to poultry to deli items. We do deli subs. We do prepared food, traditional grocery,” said Instacart representative Jen O’Shaughnessy.

For Melissa Warnke, a busy mom who works full time, the delivery services are a huge blessing.

“It was so convenient. I can’t even describe what it is like to put a list in an app, say what the groceries that I need for the week are, and have someone go do the shopping of me. So really all I had to do was click something on an app and an hour later I was putting it in my refrigerator,” said Shipt customer Warnke.

Both delivery services have a delivery fee of around 7 dollars.

But they are offering deals if you sign up right now.

