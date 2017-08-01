Selma Animal Shelter Set to Host Pet Adoption Event

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The Selma Animal Shelter is hosting a pet adoption event this weekend to try and find forever homes for dozens of animals.

Shelter manager Nora Curtin says dozens of stray animals and unwanted pets end up at the shelter each month.

She says most of the animals are found forever homes with the help of animal rescue groups.

Curtin says this month more than a dozen kittens are available for adoption.

“We just want everybody to come out on Saturday and maybe we’ll find a good home for these pets,” said Curtin.

For more information about the event or how you can adopt a pet call the Selma Animal Shelter at (334) 877-2204.