City School Proposal Gets Mixed Reaction from MPS Board Members

by George McDonald

A proposal to create a new city school system in Montgomery is getting mixed reaction from some members of the Montgomery Public School Board.

Mayor Todd Strange recently proposed creating a new school system that serves the city of Montgomery.

The move would split the current school district in two creating a separate school district for the city and county.

MPS board Vice President Lesa Keith says she’s all for the idea.

“I have no problems with city schools because I do think that in Montgomery, Alabama, we do need school choice,” she said.

“I would look at it as an opportunity. I think the more school choice that students have, the better the education. It creates what I call a competitive market.”

Keith says the city school proposal is a wake up call for the current school board.

MPS is the third largest school system in the state with 51 schools, more than 31,000 students and nearly 4000 employees.