City School Proposal Gets Mixed Reaction from MPS Board Members
A proposal to create a new city school system in Montgomery is getting mixed reaction from some members of the Montgomery Public School Board.
Mayor Todd Strange recently proposed creating a new school system that serves the city of Montgomery.
The move would split the current school district in two creating a separate school district for the city and county.
MPS board Vice President Lesa Keith says she’s all for the idea.
“I have no problems with city schools because I do think that in Montgomery, Alabama, we do need school choice,” she said.
“I would look at it as an opportunity. I think the more school choice that students have, the better the education. It creates what I call a competitive market.”
Keith says the city school proposal is a wake up call for the current school board.
MPS is the third largest school system in the state with 51 schools, more than 31,000 students and nearly 4000 employees.