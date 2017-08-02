Democrats Criticize Sessions Over Plan on Opioid Addiction

by Rashad Snell

Democrats are criticizing a plan announced by U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions to send 12 federal prosecutors to cities ravaged by opioid addiction.

Sessions said in a speech Wednesday in Columbus, Ohio, that the prosecutors will focus exclusively on investigating health care fraud and opioid scams that are fueling the nation’s drug abuse epidemic.

Democratic National Committee spokeswoman Mandy McClure says evidence shows more treatment and public health options are needed.

McClure also says budget proposals by President Donald Trump and congressional Republicans would make the epidemic worse by proposed cuts in Medicaid spending.

Sessions said Wednesday that treatment alone is not enough.

