Should MPS Split?

by Ellis Eskew

Excitement is in the air as high school summer graduates receive their diplomas.

DeLores Rawlinson is proud of her grandson, Delmonte, for graduating from Carver High School.

“I’m proud of him because it was a long hard 12 years. But thank God he had the strength and mind to keep going,” said Rawlinson.

When it comes to splitting up the Montgomery Public school system in two separate school districts… some say its a good move.

MPS school board Vice President Lesa Keith says she is all for it.

“I have no problems with city schools because I do think that in Montgomery, Alabama we do need school choice. I think we probably need it across the United States. And its an opportunity. I would look at it as an opportunity,” said Keith.

She says it’s an opportunity to make real change to improve education in Montgomery.

But MPS board President Robert Porterfield says creating a city school system is not the way to go especially since it would take years and a lot of money to make it happen.

“Those funds could be used to help fund what we already have in place. Why don’t we all just come to the table and try to put our heads together to try and solve the issues and concerns that we already have? And move forward,” said Porterfield.

In the meantime, these MPS graduates say are happy with their education and to be moving forward.

“More education…more education…everybody, get your education,” said Jeff Davis graduate Le’Quan Lambert.