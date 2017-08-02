Woman Found Stabbed in Troy; Suspect Arrested in Tennessee

by Rashad Snell

Early August 1st around 1:17 am, the Troy Police Department received a call about a person sitting on the steps of a local school.

Officers were dispatched at 1:20 am and arrived within a couple of minutes to find a 21-year old female with multiple stab wounds to her upper torso. The victim was disoriented and did not know what happened to her or how she got to Troy. The

victim advised officers that the last thing she remembered was getting off work her in Andalusia around 10:00 pm, getting into her vehicle and driving to a residence to change clothes.

The victim was transported to Troy Regional Medical Center by Haynes Ambulance for treatment. She was later transported by air to a Montgomery hospital for further treatment of her injuries.

Officers put out a “Be On The Lookout” for the victim’s vehicle after it could not be located in the immediate area around the school. Andalusia Police Department, River Falls Police Department and the Covington County Sheriff’s Department were notified and advised of the circumstances surrounding this case. They were able to determine that this crime was committed within the jurisdiction of the River Falls Police Department.

Authorities have arrested Will Crawford in connection to the stabbing. Crawford was arrested in Tennessee when he was pulled over during a routine traffic stop and gave officers a fake name. Charges for the stabbing are expected to come later.

At last check the victim was still in critical condition at a Montgomery area hospital.

Check back with Alabama News Network with more on this investigation.