26 Arrested on Drug Trafficking Charges in East Alabama

by Rashad Snell

Twenty-six suspected drug traffickers with ties to East Alabama were arrested in a joint federal, state, and local narcotics investigation, announced A. Clark Morris, Acting U.S. Attorney for the Middle District of Alabama. Thirteen suspects were arrested on federal narcotics and money laundering charges. An additional thirteen suspects were arrested on state narcotics charges.

According to the six-count federal indictment, the suspects listed below conspired to possess with intent to distribute or did distribute a variety of drugs, including cocaine, marijuana, Xanax and methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (also known as MDMA or ecstasy). In addition to the drug charges, the indictment alleges four of the defendants committed the crime of money laundering.

The thirteen federal suspects are:

1) Alfred Lorenzo Cole – 36 years old, Santa Rosa, California

2) Sakeya Monique Donaldson, 38 years old, Atlanta, Georgia

3) Leanne Grimmett, 31 years old, Auburn, Alabama

4) Jermichael Lamar Hart, 31 years old, Auburn, Alabama

5) Worldly Dieago Holstick – 35 years old, Auburn, Alabama

6) Mackenzie Leigh Keith, 23 years old, Auburn, Alabama

7) Tyesha Lanise Lockhart – 20 years old, Auburn, Alabama

8) John Willie Maddox, Jr. – 27 years old, Auburn, Alabama

9) Marquis Lanez Miller – 36 years old, Auburn, Alabama

10) Timothy Lamar Spinks, 42 years old, Auburn, Alabama

11) Erin Kristen Turner – 23 years old, Auburn, Alabama

12) Lateasha Lashun Williams, 30 years old, Auburn, Alabama

13) Lester Stephen Young, 34 years old, Auburn, Alabama

For the conspiracy count, defendants Holstick, Miller, Maddox, Cole, Lockhart, Turner, Donaldson, Young, Spinks, and Hart are facing no less than 5 years imprisonment, and not more than 40 years. In addition, they are subject to a fine of not more than 5 million dollars.

For the money laundering conspiracy, defendants Holstick, Turner, Cole and Grimmett face not more than 20 years imprisonment. In addition, they are subject to a fine of not more than $500,000.00 dollars.

Defendants Maddox, Williams, Keith and Miller face not more than 20 years imprisonment for distribution charges. In addition, they are subject to a fine of not more than 1 million dollars.

The following suspects are facing state charges of criminal conspiracy to commit a controlled substance crime:

1) Shedrick Taryl Cannon, Notasulga, Alabama

2) Travis Lamar Dowdell, Auburn, Alabama

3) Carlton Antonio Goodman Jr., Dadeville, Alabama

4) Blakely Elizabeth Kilgore, Huntsville, Alabama

5) Samson Jermon Logan, Auburn, Alabama

6) Keuntae Rajhun Mabson, Tuskegee, Alabama

7) Adam Lee McPheeters, Auburn, Alabama

8) Antonio Jermaine Mitchell, Opelika, Alabama

9) Eric Kendall Smith, Auburn, Alabama

10) Alexander White Jr., Thomasville, Alabama

11) Caleb Andrew Whitworth, Notasulga, Alabama.

Two more individuals are facing state charges: Eric Lamar Kellum of Opelika, Alabama is being charged with distribution of a controlled substance, and Quentin Eugene Turner of Auburn, Alabama is facing charges of possession of a controlled substance, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

An indictment is merely a method of charging a defendant. Each defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt.

These cases are being investigated by the following agencies: DEA – Montgomery Resident Office, Auburn Police Division, Eufaula Police Department, Prattville Police Department, Alabama Attorney General’s Office, Alabama Law enforcement Agency, Alabama HIDTA Task Force, Alabama National Guard, Autauga County Sheriff’s Office, Central Alabama Drug Task Force (CADTF), Elmore County Sheriff’s Office, Millbrook Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, Montgomery Police Department, Lee County Sheriff’s Office, Lee County District Attorney’s Office, Opelika Police Department, Troy Police Department, and the United States Marshals.

The federal case is being prosecuted by Assistant United States Attorneys Verne Speirs and John Geer. The state case is being prosecuted by the Lee County District Attorney’s Office.