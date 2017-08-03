Events Planned in Selma to Commemorate Voting Rights Act in Selma

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The 52nd anniversary of the signing of the historic Voting Rights Act is this weekend and several events have been planned in Selma to mark the occasion.

A program detailing the history of the Selma Voting Rights Movement will be held at the Selma Interpretive Center.

Brown Chapel AME Church will host a forum for the Democratic candidates running for the U-S Senate.

The celebration will also include children’s activities on the riverfront.

“The city of Selma is hosting the Selma Family Fun Day down in, near the amphitheater in the park that’s on the river in River Park which is going to be pretty awesome,” said National Park Service Ranger April Baldwin.

“We’re actually going to be out there doing a scavenger hunt with Junior Rangers and actually making new Junior rangers and hopefully we’ll have a lot of kids that come out.”

EVENTS & TIMES

“Voting Rights Act: Then and Now”

Saturday, August 5th

2 pm

@ Selma Interpretive Center

River Rally and Community Fun Day

Saturday, August 5th

4 pm – 7 pm

Free Food, Games, Music, School Supplies and More!

Democratic U.S. Senate Candidate Forum

Sunday, August 6th

2 pm

@ Brown Chapel AME Church