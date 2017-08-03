Biscuits Woes Continue Against the Lookouts

by Rashad Snell

on Wednesday

The Biscuits (60-49) lost the series against the Lookouts (71-38) after falling to their North Division rivals for the ninth time in their past ten games, 5-2night at Riverwalk Stadium.

Hunter Adkins (2-3) got the start for the Butter and Blue and surrendered three runs (all earned) on a season-high seven hits with two strikeouts and a walk through four innings in the loss. After Levi Michael smacked an RBI-single in the top of the first to put Chattanooga up 1-0, the Lookouts would add a pair in the second with a two-run shot by Travis Harrison over the left field wall and that is all they would need to put it away for good.

Montgomery would respond in the bottom half of the inning, when Brandon Lowe, who was making his Double-A debut, swatted an RBI single, his first at this level and made it 3-1. The game would remain that way until the fifth inning when reliever Yoel Espinal came in and loaded the bases by issuing a season-high four walks. Chattanooga also tacked on a few more runs thanks to an RBI-groundout by Max Murphy and Brian Navarreto, who brought in a run after being hit by a pitch from Espinal to put the Lookouts in front 5-1.

On the other end, Fernando Romero (11-6) put up a solid performance to help keep the lead through five innings. He allowed just one run on six hits while striking out three to earn his Southern League leading 11th win of the year. The Biscuits had their chance when Dereck Rodriguez entered the game, who after getting through the sixth, would load the bases in the seventh with no outs. Rodriguez worked his magic retiring the next three batters via strikeout to ruin the Biscuits best opportunity to cut into the lead.

In the eighth Montgomery would bring across a run thanks to an RBI-single from Jake Cronenworth, his third straight hit of the night, this one scoring Brett Sullivan, who was making his Double-A debut to make it 5-2.

Gabriel Moya took care of business in the ninth for Chattanooga to erase any possibility of a late comeback, as he faced just four hitters and earned his 18th save to secure the 5-2 victory. Moya ranks second in the Southern League in saves behind Matt Ramsey of Biloxi who’s recorded 21.

The Biscuits have now lost 13 of their last 15 games against the Lookouts, but still lead the Wild Card by 3.5 games over the Jackson Generals. Montgomery has lost the series as well but will look to end on a high-note when Jose Mujica (9-7) battles with Felix Jorge (8-2) at 7:05 PM.