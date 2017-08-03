Forest Service Employee Recognized Regionally As Forest Protection Officer of the Year

by Rashad Snell

The USDA Forest Service recognized Cameron Seals as Forest Protection Officer (FPO) of the Year. Seals works at the Tuskegee National Forest in Tuskegee, Alabama.

Seals was recognized for his willingness to go above and beyond the call of duty, resulting in exceptional achievements in Forest Service compliance duties and support to the Forest Service Law Enforcement and Investigations program during this fiscal year.

“A Forest Protection Officer enforces minor violations of the federal law,” said Seals. “I’m very “honored and overjoyed” about receiving the Region 8 FPO of the Year Award and will continue to make sure visitors have a quality recreation experience in the Tuskegee National Forest.

Seals, a recreation specialist, has been an FPO for nine years beginning in The Francis Marion National Forest & the Sumter National Forest in South Carolina. He has also worked with the Lee Ranger District of George Washington National Forest in Virginia before transferring to Tuskegee.

The Tuskegee National Forest has 11,252 acres of public land managed by the USDA Forest Service. For more information about recreation in Alabama’s national forests, visit www.fs.usda.gov/alabama or contact the U.S. Forest Service at 334-832-4470.