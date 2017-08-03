Jameis Winston Meets Fans from Hometown at Buccaneers Training Camp

by Rashad Snell

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston greeted two special fans who drove all the way from Hueytown, AL., with the hopes of meeting their favorite quarterback.

On August 2, David Baker and his two-year-old son, Bentley, attended Tampa Bay Buccaneers Training Camp at the team’s practice facility, One Buccaneer Place, in Tampa, FL. Following the team’s morning practice, Winston signed autographs for fans and made sure to spend time with David and Bentley, who had prepared a special poster for Winston (see attached).

After taking photos and signing the poster, the group – at Winston’s recommendation – facetimed with David’s wife back home.

Video link: https://twitter.com/TBBuccaneers/status/892837208566222850

