New Emergency Systems Launch for Pike County

by Danielle Wallace

Everyday dispatchers are on the other side of emergency phone calls. Now, before first responders get to you they’ll know how to better respond to your emergency with the county’s new Smart 911 service that allows residents to create a safety profile per household.

“They can put information such as who all lives in that household. information about those people such as medical conditions, disabilities,” says Pike County 911 Director, Christ Dozier.

Officials say, people can give as much or little information as they want. But the more, the better for the system that is already in various locations around the country.

“Right now, is someone that lives in Pike County creates a profile they could go to Montgomery-they might have an emergency and call 911. they have this service as well and a couple of other locations in the state,” says Dozier.

The service is provided by Rave Mobile Safety-the same service that offers the county’s new alert system, in the event of weather or a missing person.

“Right now as we’ve said before, the only notifications that you’ll get from us are going to be the tornado sirens which are only activated for a tornado warning. each siren only covers about a 1 mile radius on a clear day,” says Pike County EMA Director, Jeanna Barnes.

Officials say both services are added security that could save your life.

“We want to highly encourage everyone to account and sign up for these alerts,” says Barnes.

When signing up for Pike County’s Smart 911 service, officials say it’s important to register your own phone number in order for access to your account during an emergency call.

You can sign up for the county’s new emergency services by visiting pikecounty911.org.

If you need help setting up an account for either of the services you can contact the Pike County EMA at 566-8272 and Pike County 911 at 670-6600.

Officials will also be at the following locations to help residents that need assistance:

Goshen: 2nd Tuesday of each month (Town Hall)

Banks: 2nd Wednesday of each month (Town Hall)

Brundidge: 1st Thursday of each month (Old Goldman Office on Gilmore Road)