Unsettled Weather Pattern

by Ben Lang

The sunny and drier days of early this week are all but gone, and we are headed back towards daily rain & storms with the more typical summertime humidity. Some rain got going early this morning, and more of that can be expected later on this afternoon, especially across east Alabama. Some thunderstorms will be possible as well. Highs today will range from the mid to upper 80s due to the cloudcover. Some isolated showers will be possible overnight as well under a mostly cloudy sky. Lows will be in the lower 70s, and it will be more muggy.

More rain is expected on Friday as well. Rain is possible throughout the day. Rain is possible in the morning, especially across south Alabama. The chance for rain is highest through the afternoon and early evening. Highs on Friday will be in the upper 80s, with a mostly cloudy sky throughout the day.

Rain coverage could be a little lower on Saturday, but we will continue to see that possibility for Sunday and into early next week. The chance for rain each day will prevent it from becoming oppressively hot, with high temperatures only slowly creeping into the lower 90s next week. Overnights are going to be warm and muggy again, with lows in the lower to mid 70s each night. Rain chances may finally drop off towards the middle of next week.