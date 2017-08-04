Back to School! Here Are Start Dates for Area School Systems
Students in our area start returning to class on Monday, Aug. 7. Here are the start dates for school systems in the Alabama News Network viewing area:
MONDAY, AUG. 7:
Alexander City
Andalusia
Bullock County
Crenshaw County
Dallas County
Lowndes County
Opp
Perry County
Selma
Tallapoosa County
TUESDAY, AUG. 8:
Pike County
Tallassee
WEDNESDAY, AUG. 9:
Autauga County
Elmore County
Marengo County
Wilcox County
THURSDAY, AUG. 10:
Macon County
Montgomery Public Schools
Pike Road
MONDAY, AUG. 14:
Covington County
Demopolis