Daily Rain & Storms

by Ben Lang

We’re back into a somewhat unsettled weather pattern for about the next week or so. So far today, showers have been limited to southeast Alabama, but storms will be possible across central Alabama later on this afternoon, thanks to a cold front approaching from the north. Highs today will be in the upper 80s. Showers and storms gradually diminish tonight, with just an isolated shower or storm possible overnight. Lows will be in the lower 70s.

The front will stall near the I-85 corridor Saturday morning. Most of the rain will be concentrated south of the front across southeast Alabama, while more sunshine is likely north of the front due to drier air filtering in behind it. The front will lift back to the north later on in the afternoon, so that stint of drier air for our northwest counties will be short-lived. The airmass will be warm & humid across the area Sunday, and showers and storms will be likely especially in the afternoon.

Overnights continue to be warm & muggy for the week ahead, with lows ranging from the low to mid 70s. Daytime highs will generally be in the lower 90s, with showers and storms possible each day through at least the middle of next week.