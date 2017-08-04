Hit-or-Miss Showers & Storms

by Elissia Wilson

Tonight: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms mainly across south Alabama otherwise mostly cloudy with lows in the lower 70s.

Saturday: A slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.

Sunday: A chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms otherwise partly cloudy with highs in the lower 90s.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms will continue into the start of next week as another cold front head towards the southeast.