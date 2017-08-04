Mom Reacts after Autistic Son is Beaten Up

by Andrew James

Disturbing video of a teenager with autism getting beaten up in Prattville has now been seen over 75,000 times on Facebook. One of the pairs of eyes glued to the video is the victim’s mother, Wavann Martin.

She explained exactly what she says happens in the video, saying her 18-year-old son was walking to the store when he was approached by some other teens at Doster Well Park.

“A couple of them came out and confronted him from an incident that happened a couple of months ago,” she explained, “they wanted to talk to him about it, so he walked down to the creek with them.”

She says they didn’t just want to talk to him, as you can see multiple punches being thrown in the video. You can also see a group surrounding the 18-year-old who left with a busted nose and lip, a bruised face and a tough dose of embarrassment.

The park remained closed Friday as police continue to figure out how to address the crime in the area.

Prattville police are investigating the incident. They tell us they’ve identified everyone in the video and that one male juvenile has been arrested. Charges are pending on many of the people in the video.