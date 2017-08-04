Perry Co. Home to New Winery and Vineyard

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Great news for wine lovers in west Alabama. A new winery and vineyard located in Perry County is giving wine tasting some local flavor.

Log Cabin Winery & Vineyard is a unique home grown wine production operation located at 12774 Highway 219 just outside of Selma.

Several types of grapes are grown at the vineyard and several kinds of wines are available.

The winery has been open to the public for just about a year.

“Its been a slow and study start which that’s what we wanted,” said Co-owner and General Manager Vickey Letson.

“We didn’t want to be overwhelmed because we weren’t sure how this was going to work, but we’ve met a lot of from the Selma, Montgomery , Tuscaloosa area.”

For more information call (205) 213-5012.