Daily Rain & Storms

by Ben Lang

The rain and thunderstorms remained rather isolated this afternoon, mostly along and south of I-85. Additional isolated showers are possible through early this evening, and a very isolated pop-up is possible overnight. It will be another warm and muggy night, with lows in the low to mid 70s. On Sunday, storms will likely get going by the late morning hours and persist through early evening. Not a total washout Sunday, but the chance for rain will be higher. High temps will still be hot but not too oppressive in the lower 90s.

The weather pattern will be rather monotonous over the next week. Showers and storms will be possible each afternoon, with highs ranging in the upper 80s to low 90s each day through next weekend. The overnights will continue to be warm and muggy, in the lower to mid 70s each night.