Voters Attend U.S Senate Candidate Forum in Selma

by Danielle Wallace

Eight Democratic candidates for the U.S Senate seat are sharing their possible solutions on critical issues in Alabama. But for some voters, what they are hearing isn’t enough.

“I don’t hear the fire to elect a Democratic Senator for Alabama, I don’t hear that,” says Albert Turner Jr.

Alabama Senator Luther Strange currently holds the seat. He was appointed earlier this year, by former Governor Robert Bentley.

Now it’s up to these candidates to prove they can change healthcare and education, 2 of the biggest concerns among people in attendance.

“I know that we can have a better education system and we need to do all we can for the future generations because without them being educated there’s nothing else for them to do,” says Karen Brown.

“I expected to hear their platform and their plans for the folks that live in the Black Belt of Alabama which is the poorest area of the state and an area that is in great need-in greater need than any other area,” says Prince Chestnut.

After hearing each of the candidates voice their solutions, some voters believe it is still important to have a Democrat in office. They believe it’s the only way their voice can be heard in Congress.

“If we don’t get someone from our own party to represent us then we have no representation,” says Brown.

“I’m hoping that by the end of the forum that they will be able to expound upon how they are going to energize the voters in Alabama to go from red to blue,” says Turner.

The primary election is set for August 15th and the general election is set for December 12th.