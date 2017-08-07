Another Arrest Made in Shooting and Robbery in Lowndes County

by Alabama News Network Staff

Special Agents with the State Bureau of Investigation with help from the Dallas County Sheriff’s Office, have made another arrest in the June 12 Marathon gas station shooting and robbery in Lowndes County.

Investigators say a 17-year-old juvenile was taken into custody and charged with first-degree robbery. They say he will be charged as an adult.

Previously, the SBI with assistance from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office, arrested Katrina Latrese Owens, 40, of Montgomery. She was charged with first-degree robbery and booked at the Lowndes County Jail on a $500,000 bond.

Also, the SBI, with assistance from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Office and U.S. Marshals Service Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force, arrested Kenchavious Ellis, 21, and Leo Carter, 25, both from Selma, were taken into custody and charged with first-degree robbery and booked at the Lowndes County jail with a $500,000 bond.