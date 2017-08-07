Co. Commission Responds to Idea of City School System

by Andrew James

As the Montgomery County Commission meets Monday morning there’s a new topic crossing the minds of some commissioners, the possibility of a city school system.

For Vice Chair Ronda Walker the issue hits close to home as she has two children in Montgomery Public Schools currently. She’s open to looking more into the idea, and points to other counties with similar systems.

“We would have to work out how that would look because if you take a city system their would still be schools in the county,” she shared “but the county is willing to have that conversation.”

Others see it differently, saying it’s best to try and fix the system that’s already in place instead of complicating it.

“We have a system in place and we need to do all that we possibly can together to make sure it works,” explained Chairman Elton Dean, Sr.

Dean says funding plays a big role in this issue but hopes there will be improvement in the schools.

The Montgomery City Council will vote on the budget proposal by September 20th.