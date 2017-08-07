Crimestoppers: Police Searching for Mail Theft Suspect

by Alabama News Network Staff

The U.S. Postal Inspection Service and CrimeStoppers are searching for a mail theft suspect. Already, investigators say several people have been arrested for mail theft in East Montgomery, Pike Road and Prattville. This investigation has been going on since February.

Investigators say the lone remaining suspect is 36-year-old Richard Corey Eiland of Millbrook. He has a warrant for possession of stolen mail and conspiracy to commit mail theft, according to police.

Eiland is 5’11” and 155 pounds. If you see him, call CrimeStoppers at (334) 215-STOP.