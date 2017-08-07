Low Voter Turnout Expected in Senate Primary

by Rashad Snell

Lower voter turnout is expected in next week’s U.S. Senate primary for Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ old Senate seat.

Alabama Secretary of State John Merrill said Monday that he is projecting that 20 percent to 25 percent of voters will go to the polls on Tuesday. Merrill said a typical primary brings turnout of 30-32 percent.

The summer special election comes at a time that voters aren’t accustomed to going to the polls.

The seat is currently held by Republican Sen. Luther Strange who was appointed. Former Chief Justice Roy Moore, Congressman Mo Brooks and state Sen. Trip Pittman are among the Republican challengers.

A runoff between the top two finishers is anticipated.

Former U.S. Attorney Doug Jones and environmentalist Michael Hansen are among the contenders in the Democratic primary.

