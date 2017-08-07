Students Head Back to School in Dallas Co.

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

Monday was the first day back to school for several school districts in west Alabama.

Dallas County Schools Superintendent Hattie Shelton says the district is looking forward to having a productive school year this year.

She says the new year got off to a smooth start.

Shelton says student achievement and student success are the district’s top goals.

“We are a place where graduates are prepared to succeed in their future and on their success and their goals.” she said.

“That’s what we’re focusing on, what are the kids goals? How can we help them reach those goals? That’s our job.”

Perry County Schools, Lowndes County Schools and Selma City Schools also went back to school today.