Garden District Flooding Concerns Meeting

by Ellis Eskew

Residents in Montgomery’s Garden District get some answers after years of major flooding problems.

Monday night the residents met with the city engineer to learn more about what could be done to ease their flooding concerns.

They say sometimes water, debris, and even sewage have backed up into their yards and homes.

The city engineer says they will start to implement pressure sensors that will help them see how deep the water is in the system and what direction it is headed.

Residents say they just want a solution.

“All we can do is sit and wait for this study to be completed to see if they are going to follow through this time with doing something,” said Joey King.

City councilmen Arch Lee and Tracy Larkin put forth the money for this study. It’s estimated to take six months to complete.