Man Wanted for Questioning in Prattville Car Theft Investigation

by Rashad Snell

James Earl Ivey Jr. is a person of interest regarding a Theft of Property 1st investigation of a vehicle from Prattville.

On August 7, a gold 2000 Honda CR-V, tag 29DA400, was taken from the Chevron located in the 100 block of Highway 82 in Prattville.

James Ivey was observed on surveillance video hanging around the store just prior to the theft. The vehicle was last seen heading east on Highway 82.

Mr. Ivey is wanted for Questioning Only regarding the auto theft but is also wanted for a separate Theft of Property 4th degree warrant with the City of Prattville.

If you know the current whereabouts of this subject, please immediately call the Police or Crime Stoppers at 215-STOP. Your Tip may lead to a Cash Reward!