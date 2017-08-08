Mike Trout Reaches Milestone on 26th Birthday

by Rashad Snell

Mike Trout has got his 1,000th career hit on his 26th birthday.

The Los Angeles Angels’ two-time AL MVP reached the milestone with a double down the left-field line in the fourth inning Monday night against Dylan Bundy and the Baltimore Orioles.

Trout joined Mel Ott, Jimmie Foxx and and Mickey Mantle as the only players to compile 1,000 hits, 500 runs and 500 walks by their age-25 season. Trout already was the only player to get 150 homers, 400 extra-base hits and 150 stolen bases before his 26th birthday.

He is the 11th player to get 1,000 hits in an Angels uniform.

The Big A crowd sang “Happy Birthday” to Trout in center field earlier in the inning. The fans gave him a standing ovation after his 1,000th hit.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)