Rainy Weather Pattern

by Shane Butler

A cloudy and wet weather pattern is staying put across our area. Daily showers and t-storms will work through producing heavy rain at times. Occasionally there could be a strong storm or two. The main threats will be heavy rain, frequent lightning, and gusty winds. Temps will be held down at times due to cloudy and rainy conditions. Bottom line here is to keep the rain gear handy right through the weekend.