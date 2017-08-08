Troy Man Leads Police on Chase Spanning Three Counties

by Rashad Snell

The Troy Police Department has arrested Randall Wade Oswald, 36, of Troy, on two warrants issued by the circuit clerk of Bullock County. The Bullock County Warrants were for Burglary 3rd degree and Theft of Property 1st degree.

Officers attempted to stop a 2009 black Chevrolet Tahoe driven by Oswald at approximately 11:30 pm Friday, August, 4 on Pike County Road 1177 near the intersection of Pike County road 1151.

Oswald refused to stop and led officers on a lengthy vehicle pursuit that spanned three counties. Officers pursued Oswald into Montgomery County and then into Crenshaw County where the Tahoe ran out of gas on Bradleyton Road. Oswald then exited the vehicle and fled into the woods on foot.

Officers chased Oswald into the wooded area where he was taken into custody.

Oswald was then transported to the Troy City Jail where he was also charged with Attempting to Elude a Police Officer, driving with a suspended license, failure to signal, and reckless driving. The 2009 Chevrolet Tahoe was towed and impounded.

Investigators with the Troy Police Department had an interest in questioning Oswald in the missing person case of Lisa Theris.

It had been reported and the investigation revealed that Oswald and Theris knew one another and that they had been together on or around the time that Theris was reported missing by her father.

Oswald was interviewed by investigators prior to being transported to Bullock County to face felony theft and burglary charges.