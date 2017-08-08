UPDATE: Arrest Made in Forbes Drive Shooting

by Andrew James

MPD charge Leroy Jones, 29, with first-degree assault in reference to a shooting that occurred August 6th in the 2900 block of Forbes Drive.

The adult male victim sustained non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

MPD’s investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute and identified Jones as the suspect. Jones was taken into custody this morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.