UPDATE: Arrest Made in Juvenile Shooting on Pickett Street

by Rashad Snell

MPD charged Lawrence Dean, 34, with second-degree assault in reference to a shooting that occurred August 3 at about 11:30 a.m. in the 100 block of Pickett Street.

The juvenile male victim sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. MPD’s investigation indicates the shooting stemmed from an ongoing dispute between the suspect and a family member of the juvenile victim, and that the juvenile was wounded when gunfire broke out.

Further investigation identified Dean as the suspect.

Dean was taken into custody this morning by the U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force and transported to the Montgomery County Detention Facility.