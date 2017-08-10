Former Governor Don Siegelman Speaks Out

by Ellis Eskew

For 6 years, former governor Don Siegelman served time in federal prison.

He says he made it with the support of his family.

” I’ve been blessed with my family with Joseph and Dana as my children who have stood and fought for me… It’s not easy and the tears come when I see the pain that this has caused my children,” said Siegelman.

Although he gets emotional talking about his family, he says he stayed focused on a mission while serving time.

“I had no darkest night, I slept well every night I got to work writing posts, writing in my book fighting fighting for the truth to what happened to me. ”

The truth that he believes was politically driven.

“People suggest and most political insiders agree that it looks like a clandestine chicanery political prosecution,” said Political analyst Steve Flowers.

“It’s what the Republican Attorney General from Arizona Grant Woods said on “60 minutes.” He said they couldn’t beat Siegelman fair and square so they targeted him with this prosecution. If I had won re-election in 2002, I was going to enter the democratic primaries for President,” said Siegelman.

From Presidential aspirations… to prison… for something political analyst Steve Flowers says was not illegal.

“What he was prosecuted for was really almost unbelievable. He was prosecuted for getting campaign money, not for his campaign or his personal use. But for a lottery, which is not unethical,” said Flowers.