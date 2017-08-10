Heavy Rain Brings Reports of Flash Flooding
Alabama News Network is getting reports of flash flooding in several locations in our area tonight. Heavy rain and thunderstorms in Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery and Pike counties brought several inches of rain in just a few hours.
Autauga Co: Flooding reported at U.S. Highway 82 in front of Big Star Tavern
Elmore Co: Scattered flooding reported in Millbrook
Pike Co: Flooding reported in several locations, including:
Elba Highway in front of Army Aviation
County Road 3319 at Whitewater Creek
George Wallace Drive and Second Avenue
West Madison Street in front of The Front Porch
Legion Hill Road and Trojan Way
