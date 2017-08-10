Heavy Rain Brings Reports of Flash Flooding

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network is getting reports of flash flooding in several locations in our area tonight. Heavy rain and thunderstorms in Autauga, Elmore, Lowndes, Montgomery and Pike counties brought several inches of rain in just a few hours.

Autauga Co: Flooding reported at U.S. Highway 82 in front of Big Star Tavern

Elmore Co: Scattered flooding reported in Millbrook

Pike Co: Flooding reported in several locations, including:

Elba Highway in front of Army Aviation

County Road 3319 at Whitewater Creek

George Wallace Drive and Second Avenue

West Madison Street in front of The Front Porch

Legion Hill Road and Trojan Way

Stay with Alabama News Network and Your Weather Authority for updates.